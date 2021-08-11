StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. StarTek has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

