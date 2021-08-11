State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,737 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,289.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

