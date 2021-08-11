State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,080 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

EPAC opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.