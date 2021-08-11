State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,863 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.