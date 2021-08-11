State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.