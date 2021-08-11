State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

