State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATK opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

