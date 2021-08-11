State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in State Street by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $91.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

