Stealth (XST) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $6,574.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00036838 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,688,162 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

