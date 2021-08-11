Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 17,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

STXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

