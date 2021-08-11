Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires 98,918 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 310.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,918 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 5.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

