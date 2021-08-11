Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 9,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,351. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69.

