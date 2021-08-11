Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 2,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28.

