Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 139,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

