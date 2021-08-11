Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

