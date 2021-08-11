Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 20,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRAA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

