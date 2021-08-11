Stewardship Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,363 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

EAGG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 3,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,629. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44.

