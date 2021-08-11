Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

