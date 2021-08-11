Stifel Nicolaus Increases IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$17.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBIBF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBIBF opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.