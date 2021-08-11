Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,947 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 679% compared to the average daily volume of 1,020 put options.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at $644,582,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE APP opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.