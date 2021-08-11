Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 102,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,796% compared to the typical volume of 2,624 call options.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEV shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

