Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 27.71% 18.13% 1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 5.81 $58.87 million $2.59 19.68

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services in all markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

