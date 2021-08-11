StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.40 Price Target at Cormark

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.59.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

