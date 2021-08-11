Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,019 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,009. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

