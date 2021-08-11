Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 128,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $154.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

