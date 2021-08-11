Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 6,024 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 579,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128,334. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

