Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 4,591 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in American Express were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,417. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.