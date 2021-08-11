Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New $200,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,405 shares of company stock worth $2,258,067. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $201.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,488. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

