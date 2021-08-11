Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter.

POCT opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10.

