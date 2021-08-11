Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

