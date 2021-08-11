Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 92,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter.

SIVR opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

