Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

