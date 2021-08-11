Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

