Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

