Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

