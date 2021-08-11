Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71.

