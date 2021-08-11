Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,734 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.