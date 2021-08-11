Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,929 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

