Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $467,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after acquiring an additional 155,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $311.00 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $195.26 and a 52-week high of $316.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.36. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.