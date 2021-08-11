Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

AES opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

