Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor Sells 1,503 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RGR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

