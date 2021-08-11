Substratum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,339.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $5,339.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00899199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00112855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043259 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

