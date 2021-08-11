Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,056 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,489 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

