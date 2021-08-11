Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

