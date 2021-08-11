Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 525 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

