Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

