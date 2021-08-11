Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $187,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

