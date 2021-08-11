Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $787.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
