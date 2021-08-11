Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 22,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

