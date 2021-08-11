Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 22,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Earnings History for Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.