Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 94,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.40. 311,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. The company has a market capitalization of $482.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.